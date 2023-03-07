PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $808,000 in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

