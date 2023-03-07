PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 261,269 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,269 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,591 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 841,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,748,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,684,000 after purchasing an additional 512,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker purchased 20,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.