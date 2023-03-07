Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 4,660 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHAR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $837.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.