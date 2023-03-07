Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys Shares of 4,352 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,329,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $138.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.30.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

