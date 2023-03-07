Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $300.02 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

