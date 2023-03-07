Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $208,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,366 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,468. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.