Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $332,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $307.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.67 and a 200 day moving average of $258.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,796 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

