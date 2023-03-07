Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

