Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CI opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.58.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

