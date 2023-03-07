Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 665 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $483.08 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.34.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.