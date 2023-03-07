Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys 2,148 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up 1.9% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $256.17 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.06.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.