Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

