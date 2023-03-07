Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $1.96 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,433 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.2% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 74.4% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

