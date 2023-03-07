Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $5.20 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Invesco Solar ETF comprises 3.2% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

