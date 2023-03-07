Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,457 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

