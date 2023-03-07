Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 3,307 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $238.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

