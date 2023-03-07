Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HNW stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.