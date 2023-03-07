Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HNW stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

