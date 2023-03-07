Piper Sandler Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $51.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

