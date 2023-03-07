Pirate Chain Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $65.07 million and approximately $58,745.15 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00172575 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

