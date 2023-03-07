Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.20% of Alpha Teknova worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKNO. Stephens lowered their target price on Alpha Teknova to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

TKNO opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

