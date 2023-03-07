Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,020 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cameco by 315.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 1,471,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Cameco stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.42 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

