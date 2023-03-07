Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,405 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $524.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 116.54%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

