Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,851 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOWL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,853,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,333.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

