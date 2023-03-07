Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,944 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.97% of Assembly Biosciences worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

