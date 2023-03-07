Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 553.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

