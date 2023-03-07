Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,952,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213,241 shares during the period. Dingdong (Cayman) comprises about 1.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $28,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $4,354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 65.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $565,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

DDL opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

