Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 88,423 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,423 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.10% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 429,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

