Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,598 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Prothena worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Prothena by 170.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Prothena news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $305,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,937 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

