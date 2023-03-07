Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 193,439 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193,439 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.94% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Articles

