PlatinX Price Tops $0.0061 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $7,001.22 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlatinX

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

