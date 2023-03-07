Plustick Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 796,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Velodyne Lidar makes up approximately 0.6% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,219,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after buying an additional 639,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,926,805 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,116,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Velodyne Lidar Profile

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.05.

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomous vehicles, driver assistance, delivery solutions, robotics, navigation and mapping. Its sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of various industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.