Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 17,800 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of MongoDB worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 12.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 198.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 0.4 %

MDB stock opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.13.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.