Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 17.3% during the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 978,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

