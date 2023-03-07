Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

VERA opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 10,072 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $72,518.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,664,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,163 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,389,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,640.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 10,072 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,518.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,664,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,985,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,101,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,736,382. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

