Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $234.85 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

