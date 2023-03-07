Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 7.79% of Gesher I Acquisition worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 358,765 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,369,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Gesher I Acquisition by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 742,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Gesher I Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

Gesher I Acquisition Company Profile

NASDAQ:GIAC opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily focus on cannabis industry. Gesher I Acquisition Corp.

