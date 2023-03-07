Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $620.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.