Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 46,000 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 2.21% of Kismet Acquisition Three worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter worth $268,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 63.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 84.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter valued at $471,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIII opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Kismet Acquisition Three Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

