Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 557,020 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,020 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.66% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 807,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

CFFE stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

