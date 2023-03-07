Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 3,110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,286 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 86.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the third quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USCT opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

