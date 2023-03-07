Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686,369 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of iCAD worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Performance

ICAD opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About iCAD

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of iCAD to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.