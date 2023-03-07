Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,596 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of STAA opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

