Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 238,803 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in A10 Networks by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 582,392 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.06. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $122,557.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $122,557.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock worth $609,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

