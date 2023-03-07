Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 729,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Porch Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period.

PRCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of PRCH opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 189,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $341,094.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,506,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 189,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $341,094.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,506,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 530,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,099,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,859,565.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,879,309 shares of company stock worth $4,350,212. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

