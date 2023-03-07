Portolan Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,338 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Enova International worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 101.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enova International Price Performance

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

