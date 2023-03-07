Prana Capital Management LP Invests $132,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 0.9 %

CWK opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $21.22.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

