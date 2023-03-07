Precept Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Precept Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. W&T Offshore makes up about 2.0% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 571.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 139,619 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE:WTI opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $854.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

