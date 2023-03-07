Precept Management LLC Sells 55,500 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Precept Management LLC cut its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust makes up about 8.5% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $4,573,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,143,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,006,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 12.05 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 10.79 and a fifty-two week high of 17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 13.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

