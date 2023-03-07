Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $31.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,635 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.