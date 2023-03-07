Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,677 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,802,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,616,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:YTPG opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $9.96.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

